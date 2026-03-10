Despite Donald Trump consistently saying he deserves praise for his peace-making abilities, the POTUS has either threatened or attacked quite a few countries in just over a year.

Donald Trump has previously complained he is not recognized for his ability to stop wars, often claiming he has stopped multiple since his return to the White House.

He was even ridiculed for his complaints about not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize last year.

Considering America is currently at war with a middle east country following a strike by the US and Israel on Iran, these comments appear more laughable.

Back in the summer of 2025, Trump even referred to himself as the ‘President of Peace’ for apparently stopping a conflict between two nations.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “Just spoke to the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand of Cambodia. I am pleased to announced that, after the involvement of President Donald J Trump, both Countries have reached a CEASEFIRE and PEACE.

“Congratulations to all. By ending this War, we have saved thousands of lives. I have instructed my Trade Team to restart negotiations on Trade.

“I have now ended many Wars in just six months – I am proud to be the President of Peace.”

But on the flipside of Trump’s alleged global humanitarianism he has made many threats and attacked nations since the beginning of his second stint as the POTUS.

Iran

If you have paid the faintest attention to global events you would know that the Middle East is feeling destablized again following a missile strike by Israel and the US to kill Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

While the strikes were able to kill the ruler, it remains unclear how much longer the US will continue its mission, Operation Epic Fury, in and around the nation.

Venezuela

The Iranian war has taken much attention away from the US' recent brazen actions in Venezuela.

Many people woke up to the news that the US had sent special operatives into the nation and captured the Venezuelan president, President Nicolás Maduro, in one fell swoop.

As well as this, the country Tomahawk missiles were also fired from Navy ships gathered off the coast to eliminate the country's surface-to-air missile sites to ensure air superiority for when Delta Force moved in.

Somalia

Not long after returning to the White House at the start of 2025, Trump made quite a statement by ordering an air strike on Somalia.

Defending the move, he insisted that the US was targeting Islamic State fighters in the area.

He also said: “The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians.

“Our Military has targeted this Isis Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did!”

Iraq

Iraq is a nation that the US has been intertwined with for years at this point, and that wasn’t set to change under Trump’s tenure.

After a successful strike air strike on a group of ISIS members, Trump took to social media to brag about the victory.

He wrote: “Today the fugitive leader of ISIS in Iraq was killed. He was relentlessly hunted down by our intrepid warfighters.

“His miserable life was terminated, along with another member of ISIS, in coordination with the Iraqi Government and the Kurdish Regional Government. PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!”

Yemen

Almost a year ago today, Trump announced that the US had issued strikes in Yemen, to target the Houthi rebel groups within the country.

This was in response to their actions attacking vessels in the Red Sea. The Houthi group controls Sanaa and the north-west of Yemen, though it is not recognized internationally as the country's government.

Following the attacks, Trump took shots at Joe Biden and insisted he failed to act, adding: "The Houthi attack on American vessels will not be tolerated. We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective."

Syria

Syria is another nation that has felt the bombs and intervention of other countries over the years.

In a press release earlier this year, US Central Command confirmed that the US had conducted retaliatory strikes on ISIS across Syria on January 10.

The reasoning was explained in a statement that read: “These strikes are part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, which was launched and announced on Dec. 19, 2025, at the direction of President Trump, in direct response to the deadly ISIS attack on U.S. and Syrian forces in Palmyra, Syria, on Dec. 13, 2025.

“That ambush, carried out by an ISIS terrorist, resulted in the tragic deaths of two American soldiers and one U.S. civilian interpreter.”

Nigeria

On Christmas day, Donald Trump took to attacking suspected ISIS terrorists, this time in Nigeria.

He explained his actions again on Truth Social and argued that the US would intervene when Christians were killed.

In his post he wrote: “Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!

“I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was.

"The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper.

Mexico and Colombia

As things currently stand, the US does not appear to have publicly assaulted the nations of Mexico and Colombia, however he has threatened both countries, saying he is unhappy with their behavior.

Trump has previously claimed that both nations have a drug and cartel problem that is not being adequately being dealt with.

He has long warned that the supposed failure to deal with these issues puts the US in danger.

The POTUS has previously said that the US will do ‘something’ if Mexico doesn’t ‘get their act together’

On Colombia, he issued a similar threat, saying: “Colombia is very sick, too, run by ‍a ‌sick man, [President Gustavo Petro] who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States, ‍and he’s not going to be doing it very long.”

Greenland

Threats against Greenland are ones that have dominated headlines since Trump has returned to the White House.

Namely, because Greenland remains an ally of the US, and has received threats all the same.

Despite Greenland being owned by Denmark, a member of the European Union, Trump has made it clear he fears for the safety of the icy territory.

He has remarked that that the country must fall under the US’ control to prevent it being taken over by China or Russia.

While the POTUS has at times been vague about how he would ‘acquire’ the land, he has insisted he didn’t want to use force...something that alarmed many who weren’t expecting it to be on the table.

Trump has said: “I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force.

“All the US is asking for is a place called Greenland. You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative.

“Or you can say no and we will remember.

“There’s not a thing that Denmark can do about it if Russia or China wants to occupy Greenland, but there’s everything we can do. You found that out last week with Venezuela.”