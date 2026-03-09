Fox News has faced a furious backlash online and has issued an apology to its viewers and Donald Trump after using the incorrect footage regarding soldiers who fought in Iran.

Fox & Friends is facing the ire of the American public right now after playing the incorrect footage while recalling an event that happened over the weekend, when the network showed old footage of Donald Trump and framed it as being from the dignified transfer of six US service members in Kuwait.

The six individuals were killed one day after the US and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran.

However, the footage that was shown was actually from a dignified transfer from December 17, 2025 at Dover Air Force Base for two members of the Iowa National Guard and an interpreter who were killed in Syria.

Donald Trump at the dignified transfer on March 7 (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The footage from March 7 would have shown Trump wearing a white hat with the words USA written on it and people online were quick to call out Fox & Friends for the error.

Addressing the mistake they had made, a fox news host said on air: “Before we move on we want to acknowledge a mistake made earlier on our program during our coverage of yesterdays dignified transfer.

“We inadvertently aired video from an older dignified transfer instead of the ceremony that took place yesterday. We deeply regret the error and extend our respective condolences to the service members families. We honor the sacrifice of those six American heroes."





A Fox News representative also issued a statement to the Mirror about the incident.

The representative added: “FOX News Media programs inadvertently aired file footage from a previous dignified transfer while discussing yesterday's ceremony at Dover Air Force Base. The archival footage was mistakenly used during the video sourcing process. We regret the error and apologize for the incorrect footage.”

X users took issue with Trump wearing a hat during the solemn ceremony(Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Some social media users went as far as to accuse Fox News of using propaganda to use footage that showed him without the baseball cap that he wore in the more recent ceremony.

One X user wrote: “In shocking example of MAGA propaganda, @foxandfriends Weekend replaces footage of Trump's attendance at Dover AFB dignified transfer yesterday with video clip of Trump attending similar transfer on December 17, 2025... All because he wore a baseball cap yesterday.”

Another wrote: “[Fox & Friends] mislead their audience about the fact that Trump wore a baseball cap during the one yesterday.”

While a third wrote: “Wow. I would say it's unbelievable but it's really not.”

And another added: “Politics aside, the fallen deserve our absolute respect. No hats, no excuses.”

UNILAD has contacted Fox News for comment.