The New York Jets have been criticized after referencing a P. Diddy song in a social media post.

It came as the NFL free agency negotiating window opened on Monday (March 9).

As the league itself explains, this is when clubs are 'permitted to contact and negotiate with the certified agents of players' who will become 'unrestricted free agents' as their 2025 player contracts expire on Wednesday (March 11).

The New York Jets' social media team took to X, formerly Twitter, to commemorate the free agency window opening.

They posted a meme of Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman from American Psycho wearing headphones with his eyes closed, with a New York Jets cap edited on to his head, looking deeply emotional and locked in while listening to music.

Diddy was sentenced to prison last year (Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)

The next photo is a phone screen showing search results for songs titled 'Coming Home,' including the Diddy and Skylar Grey song with the famous lyric: "I'm coming home/ Tell the world I'm coming home."

Other search results include the solo Skyler Gray version, 'Coming Home - Part II,' as well as the Leon Bridges song of the same name, and Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home.’

People soon clocked onto the Diddy mention and were quick to call it out.

"Oh nah," one X user said, zooming in on Diddy's name.

(New York Jets/X)

"Ok I love the idea," a second wrote, referencing the mean format as a whole, before adding: "But really, nobody proofread the Diddy song before this was posted?"

"Maybe don’t post a Diddy song lmao" a third wrote, as a fourth said: "Cmon now Jets you can't be listening to Diddy."

"Y'all could’ve cropped that top song out," somebody else said.

"Social team getting fired," another quipped.

At the time of writing (March 10), the post now appears to have been deleted.

P. Diddy made headlines for all the wrong reasons over the past few years after he was arrested in September 2024 on a number of charges, including sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and racketeering conspiracy.

(New York Jets/X)

He was found guilty of two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution, but was acquitted of the other charges.

Judge Arun Subramanian handed Combs a 50-month term, and the disgraced music mogul has been serving that prison sentence at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Facility in New Jersey ever since.

In a recent update, the Federal Bureau of Prisons public website reveals that Combs will be released from prison over a month early, as first reported by Page Six.

Combs was set to be freed on June 4, 2028, but will now be let go on April 25, 2028, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to UNILAD.

UNILAD has contacted the New York Jets for comment.