Family speak out after Montana man kills 8 relatives, including four children at Sunday dinner
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Family speak out after Montana man kills 8 relatives, including four children at Sunday dinner

The victims range from a seven-year-old to a great-grandmother in her 90s

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: NBC Montana

Topics: US News, Crime

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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