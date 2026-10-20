Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage admits he was 'most happy' when show ended after admitting he was 'difficult'
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Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage admits he was 'most happy' when show ended after admitting he was 'difficult'

Jessica Radloff‘s new book has spilt the beans on what happened behind the scenes of the hit show.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: CBC Entertainment

Topics: Entertainment, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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