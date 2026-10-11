Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage lives a very different life as he claims he was 'difficult' to work with
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Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage lives a very different life as he claims he was 'difficult' to work with

After claims from a co-star in a new tell-all book, the 18-year-old set the record straight about his life off camera

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: CBS

Topics: Entertainment

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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