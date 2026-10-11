Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage lives a very different life as he claims he was 'difficult' to work with

Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage has reflected on his time starring in the hit series following claims from a co-star that he was difficult to work with on set.

The actor stepped into the huge shoes of The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons in 2017 when he was just eight years old, and despite spending such a pivotal part of his childhood shooting the prequel series, the 18-year-old previously described it as incredible and so much fun.

However, a new book penned by Jessica Radloff, titled Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw’s-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy, has shed light on the dynamics between cast members.

Actress Annie Potts, who played Sheldon's maternal grandmother, claimed that Armitage could sometimes be difficult to work with.

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"Here’s the thing... we were all working for Iain," she told Radloff.

"We were all serving him. The characters were meant to serve his journey, so that is a lot for a little person to manage psychologically."

She continued: "He was asked to work and carry the weight of something that would be difficult for an adult, and we know that a lot of behaviour comes out in situations like that. Yes, sometimes he was difficult.

Iain Armitage, of 'Young Sheldon', pictured with Jim Parsons, who played 'Sheldon' in 'The Big Bang Theory', earlier this year (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

"But I’ve worked with grown-ups who were a lot worse.

"Sometimes I think he was tired, and sometimes I think he pushed people, and people were kissing his ass!"

Armitage has since addressed the rumors, reminding people that he was just a kid while reflecting on his behavior starring as the child prodigy.

"It was a complete privilege to be on this show and play this character, but yes, it was a big undertaking for an 8-year-old," he explained.

"I always did the best that I could, and sometimes kids are not perfect. I was grateful to the people who understood that and gave me grace."

His co-star Emily Osment, who played Mandy McAllister, said she related to the young cast members due to her Hannah Montana days, explaining it can be tough to juggle acting and school.

Armitage played Sheldon in 'Young Sheldon' from 2017 till it ended in 2024 (CBC Entertainment)

Since the CBS series concluded its seventh season in May 2024, Armitage has been living a very different life away from the spotlight.

The actor told People in October 2024 that he was taking a break from his career to focus on himself and what he wants to explore - including flying.

“I just got my pilot's license, or my student pilot's license,” he revealed. “I hopefully will get my private [pilot’s license] when I'm 17."

"And I've been having a bunch of fun flying while I'm here in LA."

While he hasn’t taken on another major role, Armitage did return to television in 2026 for a cameo appearance as himself in the supernatural sitcom Ghosts.

The actor is also expected to reprise his breakout role as Ziggy in the third season of HBO's Big Little Lies.

Fans of the Young Sheldon universe may also see him again soon, as he previously said he would be honored to make a return in the new spinoff series Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.