When it comes to her health, Kim Kardashian is no stranger to preventative care - as she, alongside the other members of her famous family have sworn by full body DEXA scans in the past, as well as touted a number of health and wellness products.

Yet while many of us can hardly bat an eyelid at the thought of taking a multi-vitamin every day, Kim K has taken things one step further by confessing she takes 35 different supplements daily in order to stay in good shape.

Yet even that is starting to get a bit excessive for the SKIMS founder, as she also revealed that taking such a high volume of supplements had led to a serious case of ‘pill fatigue’.

Opening up about the whole situation on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, Poehler and Kardashian touched on common health issues in women over forty such as reduced bone density and vitamin intake, with Poehler calling it ‘something that our moms did not know about or talk about at all.’

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Kardashian agreed, before going on to reveal her own ample regimen, as she explained: "I take probably 35 supplements a day. I spread them out three times a day and I thought, 'Okay, I can't do this fish oil anymore. I have like pill fatigue. I have to stop these fish oil [supplements].' And I got my bloodwork and it was so evident that I stopped and I had to start again.”

Kim shared that she takes 35 different supplements a day (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Fish oil is typically taken to support heart and brain health, decrease systemic inflammation, and promote healthy skin, eyes, and joints thanks to being jam-packed with Omega-3 essential fatty acids.

Yet as Poehler pointed out, it was often a bitter pill to swallow with a very unpleasant aftertaste: “You taste it for a long time.”

"The pills are just so big!" Kardashian said. "I wish there was like an IV drip I could do every day and I would just do it on my way to work.”

In the same interview, the mother of four also mentioned the full-body scans she and her family get once a year to help detect any abnormalities or issues early. “I actually know a portable DEXA scan person that comes in a van and you lay down,” Kardashian said.

She continued, “Each one of my sisters and my mom — we all live in the same gated community — so we have the van drive by and we all jump in the van and you just lay down and it scans your body maybe like three minutes, and it tells you all about your bone density.”





DEXA scans (which stands for Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry) are a specialised type of imaging test that uses low-dose X-rays to measure bone mineral density.

It is primarily used to diagnose osteoporosis, assess fracture risk, and monitor bone health over time, but can also be used to assess body composition such as bone, muscle and fat percentages.

They aren’t the only type of scan Kim has used in the past either, as a previous Prenuvo scan - a type of full body MRI, revealed she had suffered from a brain aneurysm.

"I did a Prenuvo scan, and they called me today, and they're like, 'Everything looks great. But you have an aneurysm in your brain,'" Kardashian recalled. "They're like, 'It's been there for like years. It was here a few years ago.’"

Thankfully the condition didn’t require surgery, but it did require monitoring and a follow up with experts at Cedars Sinai - and in the process reinforced her belief in early detection scans.

“It’s just a good measure to go make sure that you always check everything,” Kardashian added. “And health is wealth. You just have to be careful with everything that you do.”



