Sabrina Carpenter is in hot water with some of her followers after she reacted to someone’s cultural expression during her Coachella opening performance.

Coachella is back, having opened its space for the hordes of music enthusiasts on April 10, but while many might have been expecting a drama-free first day – Sabrina's headlining show ended up landing itself on social media for all the wrong reasons.

The songstress, who you might know from her hits, House Tour, Please, Please, Please, and When Did You Get Hot, was mid-performance on her ‘Sabrinawood’ stage when one excited fan got an unexpected reaction.

The 26-year-old suddenly stopped playing on the piano as she looked amongst her cheering audience: "I think I heard someone yodel.”

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That’s when she seemed to pinpoint who it was, before asking her: "Is that what you're doing?"

Sabrina Carpenter was filmed at Coachella (X)

That’s when the member tried to tell her that the sound is part of her ‘culture’, with Sabrina admitting: "I don't like it.”

She went on to say: "That's your culture, yodeling? Is this Burning Man [festival] what's going on? This is weird.”

Online, many have called her out for her comments, with some stating it was likely an Arabic ululation, not yodeling, as one X user wrote: "Sabrina Carpenter is so ignorant, someone was doing a zaghroot (an arab cheer), and she called it yodelling and disrespectfully dismissed the fact that it was a part of the person's culture, saying 'she doesn't like it.'"

Another similarly said: "Sabrina Carpenter mocking a zaghrouta as 'yodeling' after being educated on its culture is so nasty. Being uncultured and proud is actually a disease. The mean girl act isn't cute anymore; it's just xenophobic. She's done.”

People have since branded her a 'mean girl' for her comments (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The sound could also pertain to Alpine yodeling, indigenous calls, or any other culture who uses such sounds to celebrate.

One person went on to say it sounded similar to a South African celebration call.

Another wrote that Sabrina should have reconsidered her reaction after being told that it was a cultural act.

They wrote: “It's completely understandable to be unfamiliar with certain traditions but doubling down after LITERALLY being informed that it's a cultural practice is soso weird lmfao and thats why her music will always be unexceptional.”

One user wrote: “Btw its also called ‘ululation’ and can be found in African & Arab countries/cultures.”

However, others have defended her, with a Redditor writing: "I am Middle Eastern, I didn’t take offense, she didn’t understand and thought they were heckling her… yes she didn’t understand when they told her it’s cultural either because why would she? A Caucasian American who I’m assuming is not aware about the types of celebrations around the world."

Another said: "She doesn’t call the zaghrouta weird, she says it’s weird that someone would do it in the middle of her show and then try to have a convo mid song."

UNILAD reached out to the representatives of Sabrina Carpenter.