Former CIA director John Brennan has quoted the Constitution in a scathing comment about Donald Trump’s leadership abilities, as he urges US citizens of a dark future ahead.

Trump has been in hot water recently after posting and deleting an image of himself which seemingly depicts him as Jesus Christ, called Pope Leo ‘weak’ after his opinion on the Iran war, said Iranians are only alive to negotiate, and also hit out at Greenland.

It’s been one helluva week for the POTUS in that regard, with many online commenters having a lot to say about his recent antics.

However, it’s not just social media that has been negative to the leader of the free world – it's former government officials too.

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Brennan, who was the director of the CIA from 2013 to 2017, has condemned the war on Iran, which began on February 28.

The former director said 'Iran didn't post an imminent threat,' despite Trump's claims of a potential attack from the nation.

Donald Trump has been slammed (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

He also said the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, which allows a president deemed unfit to serve to be removed from Office, was written with people like Trump ‘in mind.’

According to the Ronald Raegan Presidential Library & Museum, the 25th Amendment’s Section 1 ‘authorizes the vice president to become the president upon the former's removal from office, resignation, or death’.

On this, Brennan spoke with Ali Velshi on MS NOW, where he said Trump’s ‘ignorance,’ and ‘compulsive lying,’ were an issue.

Brennan said because of Trump being the POTUS right now, ‘we really are in very, very troubling times’.

He explained: “I think the 25th Amendment was written with Donald Trumps in mind, because allowing someone like this to continue to be the commander-in-chief and to control the tremendous capabilities of the U.S. military, including our nuclear weapons capability, which he seemed to allude to when he said he’s going to just eliminate an entire civilization… Again, we really are in very, very troubling times.”

John Brennan issued a warning about Trump's leadership (YouTube/@msnow)

But Brennan isn’t the only one to talk about the 25th Amendment being invoked, as controversial political commentators who promoted MAGA values like Alex Jones, had already asked the question in recent days.

To his critics, Trump accused the commentators of having a ‘low IQ’.

“How do we 25th Amendment his ass?” Jones asked his audience on Monday as part of his InfoWars show.

However, to make this a reality, the Constitution would need JD Vance and others to agree to his removal, and then Vance would take over Trump’s post.

Per the National Constitution Center: “Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

With the amount of support Trump has in Office, that may not occur.

UNILAD reached out to the White House for comment.