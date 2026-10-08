Christa Pike's lawyers issue new update on her condition following court appearance
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Christa Pike's lawyers issue new update on her condition following court appearance

Pike's aunt said this week has 'been a blur' after she was told on Monday Christa would be taken off life support

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: WTVF

Topics: US News, Crime, Christa Pike

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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