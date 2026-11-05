Key reason why Christa Pike's fate may have been decided by the US midterms
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Key reason why Christa Pike's fate may have been decided by the US midterms

The woman who is set to become the new Governor of Tennessee has some strong views on the death penalty

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Christa Pike's legal team

Topics: Christa Pike, Crime, US News, Death Row

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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