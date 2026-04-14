Jameela Jamil has weighed in on soccer player Jorginho's statement in which he backtracked on his claims about Chappell Roan.

On March 21, Jorginho - who plays for Brazilian club Flamengo - took to Instagram to claim that his step-daughter had been left upset by an alleged encounter with security staff at a São Paulo hotel.

He alleged that an employee of Roan's team had confronted his wife, Catherine Harding, and her daughter, Ada, who she shares with Jude Law, after the youngster spotted Roan.

The singer received massive criticism over the alleged incident, however, it has since been revealed that the security staff in question actually had no connection to her at all.

Advert

The soccer star recently issued an update on Instagram, saying that the security guard 'confirmed publicly that he was representing another artist', adding that he considered the matter 'closed'.

The security guard involved was not working for Roan, and she was not aware the incident happened (Alena Zakirova/Getty Images)

But in the wake of the public backlash against Roan over something in which she was not involved in, Jamil has now taken to social media to call out Jorginho over his latest statement.

At the time, he wrote: "Chappell Roan made a public statement, reached out private to Catherine, and our teams also spoke directly.

"It became clear that she had no knowledge of what took place at breakfast and had not asked anyone to approach them. She was understanding and sympathetic to what happened to our child.

"While we still do not know what prompted him [the security guard] to approach them, and do not believe an 11-year-old could reasonably be seen as any kind of security threat, it is now clear he was not acting on behalf of Chappell."

Jorginho added: "It was, ultimately, a misunderstanding in that respect, and I am glad to set the record straight. It is important to me that this is clarified fairly and accurately. I regret the impact that this situation has had on Chappell Roan, Catherine, Ada and our family.

"I will always stand up for my family. But I also know how to recognise when things were not quite what they seemed at first."

However, Jamil responded furiously to the statement, making it clear that she did not consider it to be sufficient.

Jorginho issued a statement about the alleged incident (Eston Parker/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Suggesting her own version, The Good Place star wrote: "Maybe try ‘I regret making a public statement without all of the information that lead to a two week global hate campaign, and pile on of a young woman who was not in any way involved with the incident.

"I apologize for throwing this young woman under the bus and for taking so long to correct the narrative and intervene. I am a grown man, who understands the nature of fame, who should have behaved more responsibly.

"I am a protective father, but that's no excuse. I have hurt and embarrassed a woman who did nothing but eat her breakfast, entirely unaware of the incident.

"I will be more careful in future before I send rabid football fans after any young woman'."

The actor has now weighed in (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

At the time, Roan put out a statement saying: "What happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard who is not my personal security - I didn't even see. I didn't even see a woman and a child. No one came up to me. No one bothered me."

UNILAD has approached representatives of Jorginho for comment.