Mean Girls star Daniel Franzese has opened up about how he managed to lose 135lb as he issued a stark 'reminder' to fans.

From drastic lifestyle changes to dedicated fitness routines, celebrity weight-loss transformations often come with stories of the hard work that goes on behind the scenes.

And with medications such as Ozempic also attracting attention in Hollywood, there is growing interest in the different approaches stars take to shedding pounds.

But now, Mean Girls star Daniel Franzese has given fans a glimpse of his own journey, showing off his dramatic 135lb weight loss in a shirtless selfie on Instagram.

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"No booze, no sugar, workout four times a week (or more), now counting macros," the star revealed, crediting these four lifestyle changes with helping him achieve his new look after three years of hard work.

Fans flocked to the comments to praise the 48-year-old, as one said: "Handsome both ways but I’m so glad you’re feeling yourself and this epic transformation!"

Another branded the star 'an inspiration', as a third added: "Both bodies are beautiful, but you’ve made so much progress congrats."

A fourth wrote: "Looking so happy."

The star has reportedly been on a three-year wellness journey. (@whatsupdanny/Instagram)

The actor added of his workout routine: "To be honest kinda feeling good about these progress pics. The chesticles are hitting today.

"Doing a lot of Kettle bell stuff and enjoying it. Swipe for the reality check still got work to do."

But it's not the first time Franzese has opened up about his wellness journey.

Previously speaking with the Daily Mail, he said: "Turns out doing stand-up on 30 minutes of sleep with no food or water is not the wellness journey I thought it was.

"Sometimes you get so busy working and taking care of everything and everybody that you forget your own body needs taking care of too. Consider this my reminder to you kids - sleep, eat and hydrate or Die-drate."

It's been more than 20 years since he starred in the teen comedy. (@whatsupdanny/Instagram)

The Looking star recalled the time he had been performing alongside some of the comedy world's biggest names, including Chelsea Handler, Tiffany Haddish and Jay Leno, when he suddenly began feeling lightheaded.

Franzese said his vision started 'flashing', prompting him to leave the stage before he passed out, joking that fainting in front of Leno would have been embarrassing.

He added that he was back on his feet around five minutes later after splashing water on his face.

The actor is best known for playing Damian Leigh, one of Cady Heron’s closest friends, in the iconic 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls, starring alongside Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried.