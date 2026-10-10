George Clooney speaks out on 'devastating' death of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's son Presley
Home>Celebrity

George Clooney speaks out on 'devastating' death of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's son Presley

The Hollywood star spoke about the tragic loss at an event at the Natural History Museum in London on Friday night

Kerri-Ann Roper

Kerri-Ann Roper

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Alberto Pezzali/Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity

Kerri-Ann Roper
Kerri-Ann Roper

Choose your content: