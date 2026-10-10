George Clooney speaks out on 'devastating' death of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's son Presley

George Clooney described the loss of Presley Gerber last month as 'one of the most devastating things that’s happened to his family'.

The Oscar-winning actor, who is close pals with the late 27-year-old's parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, spoke out about the tragedy for the first time on Friday (9 October).

He opened up about the impact that the loss has had on his nearest and dearest weeks on from Presley's death on 20 September.

During an appearance at the Albies in London on Friday evening, Clooney told Entertainment Tonight of Presley's passing: "Quite honestly, it’s one of the most devastating things that’s happened to our family.

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"And their family is just...as you can imagine."

Presley's parents pictured with George Clooney in November last year (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

He was flanked by his wife Amal, a renowned human rights attorney, while delivering his emotional statement as they appeared at the annual event which is organized by the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

It hopes to 'shine a protective spotlight on brave individuals and groups from around the globe who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to fighting for justice'.

Clooney co-founded the popular tequila brand Casamigos alongside Presley's father, Rande Gerber.

Presley passed away in September after suffering a suspected overdose while he was residing at a rehabilitation center in Santa Monica, California.

The model - who worked with brands including Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene despite attempts to save his life.

Audio of the 911 call that was made on that fateful day, which was previously obtained by Page Six, reportedly referenced the words 'cardiac arrest' and 'overdose'.

The model sadly passed away in September (Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Presley's sister, actress Kaia Gerber, had opened up about her sibling's 'decade-long struggle with drug addiction' in August this year during an interview with Vogue.

Describing how proud she was of the 27-year-old for candidly discussing his struggles online, she said at the time: "My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything.

"And now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I’m gonna be very human for everyone'.

"There’s only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them."

Presley's family also flooded the comment section of his final Instagram post that he shared on 6 August with praise for how far he had come.

Underneath the snap of him smiling in what appeared to be a garden, his mother Cindy said: "You are a warrior! Walked thru fire to find yourself! So proud!"

His adoring sister Kaia added: "That’s my brother I am so damn proud."

And his dad Rande wrote: "'m so proud of you and your courage. Facing what's hard takes real strength and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much."