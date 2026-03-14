Supermodel Cindy Crawford has been mocked online after she posted her daily routine for all to see.

The 60-year-old took to her TikTok account on Wednesday (March 11) to reveal what it takes to look and feel as good as her.

There, she showed her huge 2.5-hour morning regime that she undertakes every single day, drawing some negative nellies in the comments.

Captioning the clip, the former model wrote: “I love my morning routine – sets me up to have a great day!”

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In the clip, you can see Crawford begin her day at 6am, where she then dry brushes her legs and listens to the audiobook, The Bible Recap.

Cindy Crawford has been called out (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Best Buddies)

From there, she uses a gua sha tool and the Skin Softening Cleanser from her Meaningful Beauty brand at 6:30am, before putting on a red light Capillus Laser Cap and a Bemer mat to improve muscle tone and firmness.

Then, the celebrity massaged her face with The Wand by Keren Bartov, before having a shot of Fire Cider apple cider vinegar at 7am, and talking barefoot on her sprawling lawn before hopping in her Jacuzzi.

After a quick dip, the mom-of-two made herself a coffee with added collagen, slipped into her gym clothes and headed to her private gym where she hung on her inversion table, jumped on her trampoline and limbered up before her Pilates instructor could arrive at 8:30am.









While the routine is enviable to pretty much everyone (and me), it wasn’t quite met with overwhelming positivity from some online.

Under her video, many were quick to call her out, with one pointing out: “Wake up, coffee, throw on scrubs then out the door for 12-hour shift. It’s called the real world.”

Another wrote: “Celebrities are so out of touch and need to stop rubbing it in our faces. They don’t have a normal life routine. Nothing about all this is normal to an average person.”

Someone else said: “Not so shocked by the routine itself, but the need to post it for the world to see. It’s not for the money it is out of vanity.”

But there were those who understood that she is a brand.

A user commented: “Well she is Cindy Crawford so yes, it is her full time job to look fit and gorgeous.”

Someone else said: “If I had nothing but money in time, I’d like to believe this is how I would also do my morning routine.”

UNILAD reached out to representatives of Cindy Crawford for comment.