Woman who went overboard on cruise ship found floating in the ocean in shocking footage

A woman has been rescued after falling off a Royal Caribbean cruise ship – all of which was documented.

An El Salvadorian woman is said to have ended up in the water on October 9. It appears to be unclear if she fell overboard or if she jumped.

The 44-year-old woman, who has not been publicly named, was on the Odyssey of the Seas while it was sailing in the Ionian Sea.

She went on to be located by a rescue team in the early hours of October 10 and, miraculously, was conscious despite having spent a reported 20 hours in the water.

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Video footage shows the woman inside a lifebuoy. She was largely unharmed, but was found to have been suffering with a minor case of hypothermia.

A rope was thrown out to her and she was able to pull her way to the side of the boat.

The 44-year-old woman is thought to have been out at sea for 20 hours (HellenicCoastguard/YouTube)

A statement from Hellenic Coast Guard read: "In the morning hours of 09.10.2026, the Port Authorities of Zakynthos, Katakolo and Pylos were informed by the EKSED about the fall into the sea of ​​a 44-year-old foreign woman (El Salvadoran national), a passenger of a cruise ship flying the Bahamas flag in the sea area 72 nm southwest of Zakynthos.

"The local emergency plan was immediately activated and searches were launched to locate her, with the participation of a rescue (N/G) vessel of the Hellenic Coast Guard, a Hellenic Coast Guard Patrol Vessel (HCV) and passing ships, as well as a Super Puma helicopter of the Hellenic Air Force."

After she was rescued, the woman was taken to the port of Katakolo and then to General Hospital of Pyrgos 'for medical monitoring and medical examinations'.

"A preliminary investigation is being conducted by the Katakolo Port Authority," the statement conclude.

Also addressing the matter, Royal Caribbean said told USA Today on October 10 that it 'immediately launched a search and rescue effort and are working with authorities' after hearing that the woman was overboard, adding that it provided 'support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time'.

The incident comes just weeks after Thomas Gigler jumped off a Carnival cruise ship during a wedding anniversary trip.

Reportedly he exited the Carnival Panorama’s 11th deck on September 19. It is reported that Gigler's body is yet to be located and the 56-year-old is sadly presumed dead.

The US Coast Guard said in an update in the days that followed Gigler's disapperance: "The U.S Coast Guard suspended its search Tuesday for a passenger reported overboard from the cruise ship Carnival Panorama approximately 57 miles off the coast of Mexico.

"The search for the 56-year-old male passenger was suspended pending new information."