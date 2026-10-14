Woman who went overboard on cruise ship found floating in the ocean in shocking footage
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Woman who went overboard on cruise ship found floating in the ocean in shocking footage

There have been reports that the woman was out at sea for up to 20 hours

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/HellenicCoastguard

Topics: Cruise ship, Royal Caribbean, News, World News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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