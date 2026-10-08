Mother of suspected plague victim claims she 'knows the truth' behind daughter's death
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Mother of suspected plague victim claims she 'knows the truth' behind daughter's death

Darya Shipilova's mother says she's 'having to fend off stupid' people who believe the Russian authorities' account of her death

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: CNN

Topics: Health, Russia, World News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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