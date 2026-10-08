Mother of suspected plague victim claims she 'knows the truth' behind daughter's death

The mother of the Russian scientist who died after a suspected plague leak in a Siberian lab has said she ‘knows’ the truth of what caused the death of her child.

Fears have been mounting across Eastern Europe after 28-year-old scientist Darya Shipilova lost her life on October 2, following an alleged exposure to a pathogen at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute in Siberia.

It is thought she contracted the pneumonic plague, a form of the Yersinia pestis disease, which was held in a test tube that she apparently broke, per news station Lyudi Baikala.

Rospotrebnadzor, the Russian national public health agency, stated her death was caused by 'pneumonia of unknown aetiology', but her mom has other thoughts as the World Health Organization seeks clarity over the case.

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Svetlana Shipilova, a medical professional, revealed to local news outlet Glubina that she doesn’t trust what the Russian authorities’ say about her daughter’s death, and even blames them for her illness.

“I know the truth,” she told the outlet, per News24. “I’m having to fend off stupid acquaintances who believed all this – the clever ones didn’t believe it, of course.”

28-year-old scientist Darya Shipilova lost her life after contracting pneumonic plague (Getty Stock Image)

'They let my daughter die'

She explained that she thinks this way as she alleges test tubes are designed to prevent spillage and leaks.

She also said the authorities appeared to be unaware of laboratory safety protocols in their explanation of Darya’s death.

“Not even all medical professionals understand it’s impossible to break a test tube like that,” she claimed, adding: “Even if you fling it at the wall. Only an amateur could say something like that.

"Even hypothetically, you simply can’t spill what’s inside or break the tube – they’re that well protected.”

She claimed: "[The authorities] simply let my daughter die."

The 64-year-old scathed of her daughter’s supposed treatment after being isolated in hospital: “I’ve saved more than one patient like [Darya], but they didn’t save my daughter. They just let my daughter die.”

She went on to say that no funeral has been arranged as the family are locked down in the medical center.

“[She] hasn't been buried yet. Who is going to bury her if we are sitting here imprisoned?,” she asked.

People are being quarantined due to the outbreak (Getty Stock Images)

The aftermath of Darya Shipilova's death

Per the outlet, around 100 people who came into contact with her before her death are currently in hospital where they continue to be monitored. However, other outlets have reported fewer than 200 people are being quarantined.

As a result of the concerns surrounding the plague, the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute has been placed in lockdown too, and according to CNN, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan have introduced quarantine measures at their state borders.

The US has also issued a Level 4 travel advisory as it urges its citizens not to visit Russia.

Per The Sun, Shipilova also said her daughter would not have broken a test tube, saying: "Only an amateur would say something like that. It’s simply impossible to spill or break it. They are so heavily protected."

Mikhail Favorov, a senior Russian epidemiologist, has also dismissed the broken test tube explanation, per Moscow Times.

LBC reported him as saying: “It's laughable. Someone working at the Anti-Plague Institute in Irkutsk wears a protective anti-plague suit. If you break a test tube, the likelihood of infection is actually very low. In short, it doesn't matter to the general public – they'll believe the 'broken test tube' story.

“It's absolutely hair-raising. We will not be told what really happened.”