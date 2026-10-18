Eerie theory involving coconut crabs resurfaces as search for Amelia Earhart's missing plane intensifies
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Eerie theory involving coconut crabs resurfaces as search for Amelia Earhart's missing plane intensifies

It has been seven years since the last authorized expedition to the island, and the stakes are high

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Conspiracy Theories, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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