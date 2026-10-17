Unexpected impact El Niño is causing in search for Amelia Earhart’s missing plane
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Unexpected impact El Niño is causing in search for Amelia Earhart’s missing plane

Purdue University researchers say that even under 'normal' circumstances, 'it is not a risk-free proposition'

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: History, US News, Travel, El Niño

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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