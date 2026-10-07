Two dead after small plane crashes and catches fire near a golf course in California wine country
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Two dead after small plane crashes and catches fire near a golf course in California wine country

An FAA investigation has already been launched to ascertain the cause of the fatal crash

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (ABC)

Topics: California, US News

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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