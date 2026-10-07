Two dead after small plane crashes and catches fire near a golf course in California wine country

Small plane crashes and catches fire with two dead near golf course in California wine country

Two people have been confirmed dead by officials following their small plane crashing in California’s wine country.

The aircraft crashed shortly after it took off on Wednesday, coming down close to the Petaluma Municipal Airport and near to the Rooster Run Golf Course shortly after 10.30am, according to the New York Post.

The aircraft is believed to have taken off from the airport, with officers finding the downed plane in flames after they arrived at the scene. Two people were found dead inside the plane after the flames were extinguished by Petaluma police.

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ABC reported that an FAA and National Transportation Safety Board investigation already having been launched to ascertain the cause of the crash.

A witness is understood to have told ABC the plane was circling before it crashed to the ground and caught fire close to the Rooster Run Golf Course.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area so responders and investigators could continue their work.

A G100 vanished before debris was found (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

On Saturday six people were presumed dead after their flight from Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport to Boston vanished.

The US Coast Guard announced on Sunday it was ending its search for survivors: "We must now face the heartbreaking reality that the four members of our Latitude team, our patient and the patient's family escort, who were aboard Heartbeat 104, are presumed to have died.

"Our thoughts are first and foremost with their families, loved ones, friends, and colleagues."

The BBC reported how the FAA lost contact with the Gulfstream G100 plane on Saturday and later found a ‘debris field’ which was confirmed to be from the missing craft.

The Bermuda Police Service said two of the dead were Bermudans and identified them as Marilyn Lavonne Bean, 66 and Sergio Wayne Lottimore, 41, who was her son.

Four Canadians were also killed. The US Coast Guard identified them as Philip Gregory Childerhose, Thomas Henry Farquhar, Sarah Jane Paton and Jolene Beth Weir.

"This is an unimaginable loss for our Latitude family and for everyone who loved the six people aboard Heartbeat 104," said Peter Byl, President of Latitude Air Ambulance, on Sunday evening.

"Our focus now is on supporting their families, supporting our people and assisting the authorities. We will honour our colleagues by remembering the care, professionalism, and commitment they brought to their work every day."



