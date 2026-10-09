Trump makes awkward mom joke as he slams hecklers during rally

President Donald Trump resorted to classic mom joke after protesters attempted to derail his rally speech.

The 80-year-old returned to the campaign trail at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday (October 7) to endorse Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton ahead of the looming midterms.

In-fact, he has actually visited the predominantly red state three times in less than a month in an attempt to stave off recent Democratic victories.

However, the rally was interrupted when a group of demonstrators began causing a scene inside the auditorium - when at least half a dozen people began heckling the president before being escorted away by cops.

Advert

One protester was reportedly physically assaulted by an older Trump supporter as he tried to leave the arena, while a larger crowd of demonstrators gathered outside the venue holding signs which read 'ICE out of San Antonio'.

Other signs held by the crowd outside read 'Trump is the WORST President EVER', and could also be heard chanting: "Donald Trump, go back home, San Antonio is ours alone."

President Donald Trump, who of course is famous for his toned physique, called one of the protestors at the rally 'fat' (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Anyway, despite the chaos unfolding in the crowd, Trump seemed unfazed as he joked: "Is there anything like a Trump rally?"

Before claiming one heckler was 'going back home to mum'.

"Because what he doesn’t know is that his mum voted for Trump," he added.

It didn't stop there, as Trump - who is famously not in the best shape himself even if he tells us he is - then took a jab at the protester's appearance as they were removed from the venue.

"That guy’s got to lose a lot of weight," Trump told the crowd. "You know, I never really talk about looks of a person, but those are really bad looking people, you have to say."

Following the incident, Trump claimed that 'many of these protesters are paid by enemies of our nation', but urged his supporters not to worry about it as the disruption inside the arena finally came to an end.

But just before it did, he asked the crowd: "If there are any more paid protesters, please raise your hand and get the hell out of here."

Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico is currently leading the Texas Senate race (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

As the rally went on, Trump went on to mock Paxton's opponent, Democratic state representative James Talarico, as he alleged that Talarico follows a strict vegan diet - a claim the Democrat has consistently denied.

But before he did so he mocked himself as he explained how his wife Melania - who he said calls him 'sir' - told him that he was pronouncing the word 'vegan' wrong.

"You know, my wife told me 'sir, you have to do me a favour - it’s not vay-gan, it’s vee-gan'," he explained.

Referring to Talarico, whom he repeatedly called 'Tala-freako,' the president continued: "Now he says he loves meat, but he’s a vegan - see, Melania? I got that right.

"He’s sick because he’s been forced to eat meat for political reasons and he’s throwing up all over the place.

"He’s a vegan. He wants to eat a piece of lettuce, a little piece of lettuce, please."

That is the president of the United States everyone!

Anyway, the rant follows Talarico’s insistence at the Texas Humane Legislation Network that reducing meat consumption was 'existential' in the fight against climate change.