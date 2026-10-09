Trump makes awkward mom joke as he slams hecklers during rally
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Trump makes awkward mom joke as he slams hecklers during rally

Trump used his speech to explain how Melania had to teach him how to pronounce the word 'vegan', and also criticise a protestor's appearance

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Texas, News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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