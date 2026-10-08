Trump reveals odd nickname Melania has for him after 21 years of marriage

President Donald Trump revealed the pet names he and first lady Melania Trump call each other in private, including before bed.

The marriage between the Trump’s has been under the microscope since his 2016 election, and while that focused a lot on the pair’s schedules, a potential ‘body double’ and rumors on their affection for one another – nothing can prepare you for what Trump himself admits to.

Melania hasn’t been shy when it also comes to her experiences with her husband, including her age gap with him.

Previously, she explained in her self-titled memoir, that she was immediately smitten with the real estate tycoon.

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“He was a bit older than me, but I, at the age of twenty-eight, felt an instant connection with him,” Melania wrote.

Donald Trump revealed more about his relationship (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

She added that the way he carried himself was attractive, stating: “He projected a sense of authenticity. He had a zest for life that was infectious. He was successful and hardworking, but also so down to earth and real. I really liked that about him.”

But that doesn’t mean she was bogged down with gooey pet names, and neither was he.

Because according to Trump’s own personal account, she simply refers to him as if he were her boss these days.

He explained in a Texas rally held yesterday (October 7), that his wife of 21 years calls him ‘sir’.

It was revealed when he was taking aim at Texas Attorney General and GOP Senate candidate Ken Paxton’s opponent, Democratic state representative James Talarico.

“You know, my wife told me ‘sir, you have to do me a favor — it’s not vay-gan, it’s vee-gan,” he said, which is in reference to Trump’s insistence that Talarico is vegan, which he denies.

Talarico is currently leading Paxton in the Texas Senate race.

Trump went on to say: “Now he says he loves meat, but he's a vegan — see, Melania? I got that right.

“He's a vegan. He wants to eat a piece of lettuce, a little piece of lettuce, please.”

The rant follows Talarico’s insistence at the Texas Humane Legislation Network that reducing meat consumption was 'existential' in the fight against climate change.

He said she calls him 'sir' (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

If you thought ‘sir’ was an odd way to address your spouse, last year Trump explained that he has his own term for his wife.

Appearing at an event in Iowa, the POTUS was talking about his military recruitment effort, where he said: “One year ago, I remember saying to our great first lady, I said, ‘you know, first lady,‘ I call her ‘first lady’ because it makes me feel good. ‘First lady.’ Isn’t it terrible? Saying, ‘Good night, first lady, my darling’?”

However, he followed the reveal up with an explanation.

According to him, it’s to remind him of his place in the world.

“Because it reminds me that I’m president,” he said. “That’s why. Now, I said, ‘First lady, it’s terrible. Nobody wants to join our military force.’”