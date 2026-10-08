Trump reveals odd nickname Melania has for him after 21 years of marriage
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Trump reveals odd nickname Melania has for him after 21 years of marriage

Donald Trump also claims he calls her 'first lady' to remind himself that he is the president

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Politics, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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