Mom issues warning as baby gets salmonella after taking part in Halloween pumpkin activity
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Mom issues warning as baby gets salmonella after taking part in Halloween pumpkin activity

Briana Robertson said her four-month-old began to show worrying symptoms two days after exposure

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Images

Topics: Halloween, Health, Parenting, Texas

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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