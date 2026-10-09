Medium explains why 'no one dies alone' as he opens up about grief

A medium with over four decades of experience has shared exactly what he believes happens when we pass away.

John Edward, who has appeared on several talk shows and even had his own sci-fi series Crossing Over with John Edward, sat down with Jay Shetty on his podcast to answer some of the most common questions people have regarding the afterlife, while opening up about his personal background.

Before addressing what happens to everyday people after they transition to the other side, he reflected upon his own loss - the time his mom passed away.

He remembered sitting in his car shortly after her death and looking up at the window of the room she had just died in, which immediately triggered an internal reaction.

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"Nobody's ever going to care what time I come home again," he recalled thinking.

John Edward shared his beliefs on what happens to our spirits the moment we die, and why loved ones pass without people around (Jay Shetty Podcast)

Edward explained that the sudden absence of boundaries was a scary feeling that forced him to confront his new reality - this deep understanding of personal loss eventually led him to discuss how people handle the final moments of life.

One of the topics they covered was the fear of passing away in an empty hospital room. However, Edward reassured listeners that the physical reality of a room does not reflect what is actually happening.

"So, what I want everybody to know is that nobody dies alone - when we leave the physical world, nobody passes alone, and you might say that's not true because nobody was there.

"I mean that people come for us - we have loved ones and friends that are waiting for us that are there. And if you're at someone's deathbed, they may do things where they're having deathbed visions - they may call out to a person.

Medium Edwards, pictured back in 2016, insists that 'no one dies alone' (Donna Ward/Getty Images)

"You may sense that yourselves, there's always people that come for us. So if you were not able to be with the person when they transitioned, please know that they were not alone. There's always people, sometimes pets that come for us - so nobody passes alone."

He continued: "And you could set up a schedule to make sure that grandma is not alone and that everybody's going to be with her - she'll never be alone.

"That one moment where grandma was alone may be where grandma transitions, and the reason why is people will choose who they want to be with when they pass. And if it's too painful to leave while that person's there, they'll wait till that person's not.

"So if you were not able to be there, please don't take offense to that. Don't think that you failed them. They may not have been able to pass with you in the room because they loved you too much."

It is a perspective that offers comfort regardless of your beliefs, with the medium also telling listeners on the Jay Shetty Podcast that 'grief is the other side of love'.

Personally, I'm not spiritual at all but maybe I'll turn to it in my hours of need!