Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla, 18, responds to child abuse claims against mom

Halle Berry's 18-year-old daughter has defended her 'loving and devoted' mom following claims made by her ex-husband that she was violent toward their 13-year-old son, Maceo.

Berry's eldest child, Nahla Aubry, has spoken out following child abuse allegations against the actress, concerning her younger brother.

On October 1, the star's ex-husband Olivier Martinez made numerous allegations that she had been 'violent' towards 13-year-old, Maceo, who he then filed for sole custody of.

He alleged that Berry had been 'physically abusive' to the young boy, claims the actress vehemently denies. Instead, the mom-of-two claimed that she had been a victim of domestic violence herself, and has strongly denied her ex-husband's claims.

A 'devoted and loving parent' who has 'always made time for her children'

During a Los Angeles Superior Court declaration on October 3, Nahla - who Berry shares with her ex, fashion model Gabriel Aubry - said: "I never observed anything abusive about her parenting. I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way.

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Halle Berry has been accused of child abuse by her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"I have never seen my mom place her hands around Maceo’s neck, put him in a chokehold, restrict his breathing, or engage in any conduct remotely resembling the allegations that have been made against her."

She instead described her mom as a 'loving and devoted parent' who is 'warm, supportive, and deeply involved'.

'I never doubted my mom's love for me'

The 18-year-old added that she can be strict when needed, and expects her children to respect the rules and behave respectfully.

But despite her mom's life in the spotlight, Nahla claimed she 'always made time for' her children.

"I never doubted my mom’s love for me," she continued. "She consistently provided me with stability, support, guidance, and unconditional love."

The couple, who share just one child, split in 2015 (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

As for Martinez, the teen noted that her mother had 'never' spoken negatively about him to her children.

In fact, she added: "My mom has always encouraged us to maintain loving relationships with our fathers."

She went onto claim: "In all my years living with my mom, I have never witnessed her act violently toward anyone; however, I do remember Oliver beating up my father in our driveway when I was little.

"I have also never seen my mom throw anything at anyone, not a knife, or plate, or any other object."

The big sister said that she was 'shocked, very sad, and very upset' to hear of the allegations that had been made against her mom.

Berry has strongly denied the allegations made against her, which has been backed up by her 18-year-old daughter (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Halle Berry's statement on the allegations

In a declaration filed October 5 and seen by PEOPLE, Berry wrote: “I have never physically, emotionally, or otherwise abused Maceo. I am a victim of domestic violence, and I help victims of domestic violence.

“I am not a perpetrator of violence. I would never hurt our child.”

In his own statement issued to PEOPLE, Martinez said: "My paramount concern is and always has been the health, welfare, and safety of our son, Maceo. My actions are solely motivated by protecting him.

"I hope that Halle takes responsibility for whatever happened that night and keeps our son’s welfare in mind."

UNILAD has reached out to Halle Berry's representatives for comment.