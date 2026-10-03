Prosecutor responds to claims Larry Nassar was among 20,000 people removed from sex offender list
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Prosecutor responds to claims Larry Nassar was among 20,000 people removed from sex offender list

Larry Nassar will spend the rest of his life behind bars

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Topics: Michigan, US News, Crime

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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