A woman who scammed her friends out of thousands by collecting deposits for fake luxury trips and fabricating a pancreatic cancer diagnosis has been jailed.

Haleigh Morgan Knight of Henderson conned friends out of almost $20,000, using fake claims of cancer to stop them asking for their money back.

Knight had become known as a social media content creator and claimed she had connections to luxury hotel chains, convincing friends that they would be going into business with her.

However, this had all been a scam, with an affidavit stating how 'each time the dates for a trip would be close, an excuse was made as to why the trip fell through and got canceled'.

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Knight targeted the Fink family with her scam, with Cydney Fink hoping to work with her as a content creator.

“We were excited to build something meaningful together as a family,” said Cydney.

Knight scammed her friends out of thousands of dollars (YouTube/News 3 Las Vegas)

Knight would go on to fake having cancer to shield herself from demands for the money to be returned, the court heard.

“She played on her emotions and faked cancer as an attempt to take the heat off of her," said one victim according to KSNV.

"We held back and didn't press her for the deposit returns."

The victim went on to describe how, as a show of support, 'meals were taken to her, her children were babysat for her, donations were given, all in trying to help her with her cancer'.

They added how Knight had 'made everything look legitimate'.

"She created fake contracts, impersonated company representatives, and used multiple phone numbers to make the communication seem authentic," they said.

"Because of that deception, we paid thousands of dollars and what we were told were refundable trip deposits."

Cydney even said that they had let Knight and her family stay with them between moves.

Knight was sentenced to 30 days in jail (YouTube/News 3 Las Vegas)

Knight read out a statement prior to being sentenced, saying: “Over the last year, I've continued working, supporting my family, getting the help I need to better understand the choices I made to make sure I never find myself in this position again."

She added: “I respectfully ask the court to give me the opportunity to continue moving forward, make restitution, support my family, and prove through my actions that I can learn from this and be a better person."

However, Judge Jessica Peterson was unsympathetic, telling the defendant: "You changed people's lives for your own selfishness and your own greed.”

Knight was sentenced to 30 days in the Clark County Detention Center, and will have to serve probation once she is released, with the defendant being given one week to surrender herself to the authorities to serve her sentence.

She must also pay restitution to her victims.