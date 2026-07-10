Kristi Noem's mother has claimed that her daughter is divorcing her husband of 34 years.

In April, it was alleged that the former Secretary of Homeland Security's husband, Bryon, whom she married in 1992, was 'living a secret life'.

Reports in the Daily Mail claimed that he had been engaging in a ‘bimbofication’ fetish. For those who take part, it involves turning yourself into a stereotypical 'bimbo'.

Many people who take part seek to enlarge their breasts with the use of balloons or prosthetics.

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Selfies surfaced appearing to show the 56-year-old father of three with large fake breasts, in which he was also seen wearing pink shorts and lipstick.

It was reported that Bryon was allegedly swapping 'bimbofied' snaps with women, under the name 'Jason Jackson'.

The couple have been married for 34 years (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

At the time, the family's spokesperson said: "The family was blindsided by this. They ask for privacy and prayers at this time."

Now, Kristi's mom, Corinne Arnold, has claimed the couple's marriage has come to an end, in an interview with the Daily Mail.

"It has been difficult, but we knew this was coming, that they were going to get divorced," the 77-year-old claimed to the outlet.

Recalling an alleged conversation at a party for the couple's grandchildren, Corinne said she asked her daughter whether she was going to 'get together again', with her husband.

"'No. No. We’re going to get a divorce,'" Noem is said to have responded, according to her mother.

Trump said he 'felt bad for the family' when initial reports surfaced (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"I feel bad, sick that they’re getting a divorce, but what else can you do?" her mother said, as she claimed that it took her daughter 'a long time to figure out'.

UNILAD has contacted representatives of Kristi Noem for comment.

Noem was fired from her role as Secretary of Homeland Security at the beginning of March, a month before reports surfaced. This was due to what a government source said was a disastrous string of ‘unfortunate leadership failures’.

When the reports on her husband were released a month later, President Donald Trump said that he 'felt badly' for the whole family.

"They confirmed it? Wow, well, I feel badly for the family if that's the case, that's too bad," he said when asked about the matter by Daily Mail reporters.

"I haven't seen anything," the POTUS continued.

"I don't know anything about it. That's too bad, but I just know nothing about it."

Trump replaced Noem with Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin, as she started a new role as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.