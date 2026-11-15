Dad accused of burying 11-month-old son alive in dog crate allegedly sent chilling text to infant's mom

The father who buried his 11-month-old boy alive in a dog crate was discovered to have taunted the child’s mother before he abducted their son.

Koah Sharpe was discovered by police on Tuesday (November 10) inside a wire crate wrapped in a towel and covered by dirt.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department revealed that Michael Comer, 25, had been arrested one night before Koah’s discovery, due to a suspected burglary.

However, despite it being reported that the child was staying with him, Koah was nowhere to be found.

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Sheriff Koon said rescuers searched Michael’s last known whereabouts and the wooded area behind the Michael’s father’s home when they heard the baby crying as they dug into freshly disturbed soil.

Koah was then taken to a hospital, and has since been returned to the care of his family.

In the days after the discovery of Koah, more information has come to light about the situation, including texts and threats allegedly sent by Michael, to Koah’s mother.

Michael Comer, 25, was arrested on suspicion of burglary while his son was still missing (Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

As reported by Law&Crime Network on YouTube, Michael had allegedly text her regarding his mental health, and even made mention that the mother-of-two would not have to worry about one of her children anymore.

The network claims he told Koah’s mother that she would have to call the police to get her baby back and reportedly referenced that he wanted to kill himself and was going to travel to New York.

Koah’s mother said she last saw Koah on the Friday, and expected him to return the baby within a day or two, but the night before he went missing, Michael is said to have threatened her multiple times that he would keep the baby and police would have to find him.

He allegedly said: “Wait till January, it’ll be easier for you to trust me.”

He also apparently told her she’d ‘have one less kid to worry about'.

This comes after claims were made that Michael had been in jail a few weeks before the incident, and that the parents were in ongoing conflict over OnlyFans and social media followers.

However, the police have not confirmed the above.

Michael has been charged with attempted murder (Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

What is known about the case is that the search began after Koah disappeared while in his father's care, and NBC News reported that the child's grandmother, Patricia Comer, had been looking after him before leaving for work.

It is said the baby was left in Michael’s care before another caregiver was supposed to arrive, but nobody was home when they got there.

Patricia said she became concerned, left work and returned home and the baby was reported missing on Monday, prompting a search.

Around 100 first responders took part in the search, and when he was found alive after around 24 hours underground, it is believed the towel used to wrap him created an air pocket.

As of now, Michael has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and resisting arrest, and has been charged with attempted murder, burglary and unlawfully placing a child at risk.