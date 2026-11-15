Dad accused of burying 11-month-old son alive in dog crate allegedly sent chilling text to infant's mom
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Dad accused of burying 11-month-old son alive in dog crate allegedly sent chilling text to infant's mom

Michael Comer was caring for his son when he reportedly vanished on November 9

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

Topics: Crime, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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