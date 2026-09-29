Heartbreaking text message sailor sent wife before jumping off USS Abraham Lincoln
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Heartbreaking text message sailor sent wife before jumping off USS Abraham Lincoln

The sailor has since returned to San Diego and received support for his mental health

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

Topics: Mental Health, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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