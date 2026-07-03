A college student has died after jumping into a natural pool in Oregon and being unable to get out.

Kenny Truong, 21, was confirmed to have died after he leapt into the pool at Tamolitch Falls in Willamette National Forest, which is also known as Blue Pool.

Linn County Undersheriff Micah Smith has said that police were alerted that a man had jumped into the water and had been struggling as he swam towards the shoreline.

Tributes have been paid to Truong in a GoFundMe set up on his behalf, describing him as a 'bright soul', according to a report from PEOPLE.

Advert

“He was admirable in the truest sense of the word," the tribute said. "A bright soul that this world needed more of. And losing him has left a hole in our hearts that words honestly can't fill.”

According to his page on LinkedIn, Truong had been studying business at Wichita State University, ABC affiliate KAKE reports.

Police said that Truong had been 'visiting the area with friends when he decided to jump into the pool'.

The 'Blue Pool' area is known to local emergency services (Getty Stock)

The officials also paid tribute to Truong, writing: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Kenny Truong, 21, of Kansas, during what is an unimaginable time."

They added: "Witnesses describe him struggling as he swam toward shore, before submerging.

"Despite the best efforts of those at Tamolitch Falls who tried to help him, and the first responders who arrived in response to the 911 call, Kenny did not survive."

Police have also issued a stark warning about just how dangerous the pool is, saying that it 'will take lives again if visitors do not understand what they are facing'.

In their statement, Linn County Sheriff's Office added that the danger in this location is increased as there is 'minimal to no cell phone reception in the area' meaning that ' it can take up to several hours from the moment of injury to reach a hospital' if something happens.

Police have issued a warning about the dangers in the beauty spot (Getty Stock)

They added: "Linn County Sheriff’s Office and our partner agencies respond to emergencies at this location every year."

The sheriff's office also explained that temperature of the water can go as low as 37F, which is 'cold enough to cause immediate physical shock upon entry'.

Cold water shock can cause muscles to seize up as someone loses control of their breathing and limbs, meaning that even a strong swimmer is at risk.

In extreme cases cold water shock can even lead to cardiac arrest.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institute in the UK advises that if you are experiencing cold water shock to try and relax, control your breathing, and float on your back until the effects of cold water shock pass, which can take around a minute.