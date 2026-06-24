The White House has issued a response to claims that Donald Trump has been prescribed an experimental drug for weight loss.

Rumors had started to circulate online that Trump had been prescribed a drug being developed by Eli Lilly called retatrutide.

This has been touted as a more potent version of other GLP-1 drugs which acts as a 'Triple-Agonist', so whereas other GLP-1 drugs act only on one hormone, this one acts on three.

However, it is currently still in development by Eli Lilly, and is currently in phase 3 clinical trials, meaning that it is not currently publicly available or FDA approved at this stage.

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Rumors began online following a report about a special access program where someone might be granted access to the drug on compassionate grounds.

STAT reported on June 23 that a 79-year-old man had a request made on his behalf in April, and the US Food and Drug Administration had approved the request.

The White House said that Trump was not taking the medication (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The 'Expanded Access' program was described as a 'potential pathway for a patient with a serious or immediately life-threatening disease or condition to gain access to an investigational medical product (drug, biologic, or medical device) for treatment outside of clinical trials when no comparable or satisfactory alternative therapy options are available' on the FDA's website.

The incident was spotted by reporter Lizzy Lawrence, who wrote on social media: "Sources told STAT that application drew interest from top health officials. Given the demographics and the peculiar nature of the application, I asked the WH if this patient was President Trump, who turned 80 a week ago. I did not get a direct answer."

Now, the White House has refuted the claims directly in a scathing message directed towards Lawrence.

Reposting the message on social media, they wrote: "No, it wasn't President Trump — and you people are truly sick and deranged.”

Trump undergoes regular medical exams (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Kush Desai, who is described in his his X profile as a 'Special Assistant to the President & White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary', also responded to the post on X, writing: “Because this has to be spelled out for @LizzyLaw_, who has proven herself to be an unserious gossip columnist, this application was not for the President.”

Trump undergoes regular medical examinations, which is standard practice for a sitting president.

Dr. Sean Barbabella is the White House physician, and wrote back in May: "President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function."

Dr Barbabella added: “Cognitive and physical performance are excellent. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”