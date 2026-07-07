President Donald Trump has shared a social media post which appears to condemn young children for wearing a hijab at school.

The video was shared by the far-right account 'End Wokeness', and appeared to show a group of kindergarten age students at their school graduation in Minnesota.

In the clip, the students are on stage wearing the customary caps and gowns that students across the US wear to mark this special and joyous occasion, and were singing a song and smiling.

Underneath the graduation caps, the girls could also be seen to be wearing hijabs.

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The social media account had shared the clip to its 3.9 million followers on X with the children's face still visible in the video and captioned it: "Public school in St. Paul, Minnesota. Every girl is in a hijab ... in kindergarten."

Donald Trump shared the post on Truth Social (Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump, 80, took to Truth Social to reshare the post, without adding any additional comment to it, with the account acknowledging that by saying 'Trump just posted this on Truth Social'.

At the time of writing, the post is still up on the president's page.

The video from the school has been condemned by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who took to his own social media page to slam Trump.

"The President of the United States is attacking a group of kindergarteners because of the clothes they wore to school," he wrote on X.

The image showed a group of young children wearing hijabs (Truth Social)

Trump has previously made offensive remarks about Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, as well as people with Somali heritage living in the US, who he called 'garbage' in a cabinet meeting that was televised.

"I don’t want them in our country," Trump said, per the BBC. "I’ll be honest with you ... Somebody will say, ‘Oh, that’s not politically correct'.

"I don’t care. I don’t want them in our country."

There has also been long-standing tension between Trump's second administration and the state of Minnesota following the escalation of ICE raids in the state, sparking widespread civil unrest and protests from furious Minnesotans.

Minnesota governor Tim Walz condemned Trump's post (Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Two people, both US citizens, were shot dead by ICE agents in Minnesota in January 2026. Renée Good, 37, was shot dead by an agent in on January 7 and 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal officers on January 24.

Venezuelan Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis was also shot by an ICE officer and survived.

UNILAD has approached the White House for comment.

If you have been the victim of discrimination, you can report it via the US Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division here. In an emergency, always call 911.