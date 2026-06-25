Barack Obama calls out Trump for having an 'obsession' with him and slams his 'strange' behavior
Home>News>US News

Barack Obama calls out Trump for having an 'obsession' with him and slams his 'strange' behavior

Obama appeared on the All the Smoke podcast, where he spoke about Trump's frequent references to him

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Politics

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

Choose your content: