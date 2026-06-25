Barack Obama calls out Trump for having an 'obsession' with him and slams his 'strange' behavior

Barack Obama has accused Donald Trump of having an 'obsession' with him.

Trump has long directed his ire towards Obama, with perhaps the most well-known early example being before Trump even ran for president when false rumors began circulating online about where Obama was born.

And Trump has continued to attack Obama since taking office as well, frequently blaming his predecessor in speeches, press briefings, and social media posts.

Now, Obama has hit back at Trump over how frequently he comes after him, joking: "I obviously have a room in his head ... a suite in his head."

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Obama served as US president between 2009 and 2017, and sat down with the All the Smoke podcast where he spoke about just how much attention Trump has directed at him since he left office.

Obama claimed that Trump has an 'obsession' with him (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The former president said that when he was in office, he didn't have time to 'worry about what somebody said, or what my predecessor did', instead wanting to focus on the job in hand.

"They're gone. I've got work to do," Obama told the podcast, going on to describe the way that Trump frequently refers back to him as 'strange'.

Obama even criticized Trump over his focus on his own predecessor, saying: "It shows me somebody who's not focused on the American people and the job they're supposed to do."

The former president went on to say that he soon learned that he would need to ''screen out the noise in order for you to understand what's in front of you and deal with it well.'

Trump has very often directed vitriol at Obama, including even accusing the former president of 'treason' over the 2016 election results, when he defeated Hilary Clinton.

Donald Trump has frequently referenced Obama (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

At the time, Trump had been responding to increased pressure over the release of the Epstein files, telling reporters in 2025: "The witch hunt that you should be talking about is they caught President Obama absolutely cold."

Trump added: "It's time to go after people, Obama's been caught directly. He's guilty. This was treason. This was every word you can think of."

The BBC reported how a spokesperson for Obama issued a response to Trump's claims, saying in a statement: "Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response.

"But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction."

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told UNILAD in a statement: “Barack Hussein Obama will go down as one of the most dishonest, divisive, and destructive Presidents in history.”