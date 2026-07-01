Melania Trump has taken to social media with a message for the LGBTQ+ community, in a rare moment of commentary.

The First Lady does not often take an open stance on policy, but took to X to share a reaction to the recent ruling by the US Supreme Court.

The ruling, which was authored by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, upholds laws in several states which force transgender athletes to compete in the category of their sex assigned at birth, and has been described as 'deeply harmful' by advocates for transgender rights.

In the statement, which was shared to her X page, Melania quoted a section of her book Melania, which said: “As many of you may know, I fully support the LGBTQIA+ community.

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"But we must also ensure that our female athletes are protected and respected."

Melania Trump has posted a response to a recent Supreme Court ruling on transgender athletes (Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

In her statement, Melania continued: "The US Supreme Court has now legally confirmed this opinion: 'Under Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, may schools maintain women’s and girls’ sports for biological females? ... The answer is yes.'"

She added: "America, we can support the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community and also protect opportunities for female athletes. Respect everyone and keep girls' sports fair. Both ideals are essential."

Transgender women in competitive sports is a topic that President Donald Trump has frequently commented on since taking office again, with him posting about the Supreme Court ruling on Truth Social.

“As many of you may know, I fully support the LGBTQIA+ community. But we must also ensure that our female athletes are protected and respected." - MELANIA, #1 NYT Bestseller, (p. 156)



The U.S. Supreme Court has now legally confirmed this opinion:

“Under Title IX and the Equal… — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) June 30, 2026

Referring to transgender women as 'men', Trump wrote: "BIG WIN: The United States Supreme Court just RULED AGAINST MEN PLAYING IN WOMEN'S SPORTS. Wow! That takes that ridiculous situation off the table!!!"

The US Supreme Court motion passed by six votes to three, with Sonia Sotomayor, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Elena Kagan opposing it.

The ruling has been condemned by advocates for transgender rights in the US.

The First Lady welcomed the Supreme Court ruling (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Sasha Buchert is Senior Attorney and Director of the Non-Binary and Transgender Rights Project, Lambda Legal, and said in a statement shared with ACLU: “This ruling is deeply harmful for transgender women and girls who only asked for the ability to participate in sports with their peers.

“Countless studies have demonstrated the myriad benefits that come with participation in team sports. Now, one population, transgender youth and collegians, are targeted for specific and baseless discrimination.

"We will not be deterred and will continue to fight back to secure the equal participation that all youth, including transgender youth, deserve.”

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT national hotline at 888-843-4564, available Monday to Friday 4pm-12am ET and 12pm-5pm ET on Saturdays.