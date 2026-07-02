Pregnant people could be barred from entering the US under new laws being considered by the Trump administration.

On Monday the US Supreme Court rejected Donald Trump's push to get rid of birthright citizenship in the US, which means that any baby born on US soil is granted citizenship.

The latest policy from the Trump administration has come as part of Trump's ongoing hardline approach towards immigration, with the administration claiming that the new proposal is aimed at stopping 'birth tourism' - where someone travels to the US in the late stage of pregnancy in the hope that they will give birth there and their child be granted citizenship.

Trump's latest focus comes despite figures from anti-immigration think-tank the Center for Immigration Studies estimating that there were around 20,000-26,000 births from people on a tourist visa in the US in 2020 - less than one percent of the 3.61 million births in the US that year.

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But despite questions over whether 'birth tourism' is statistically an issue at all, the administration is pushing ahead with the new proposals.

Trump is now trying to bar pregnant people from visiting the US (Getty Stock)

In a statement shared with The Telegraph deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security Stephen Miller said: “You have to now think very carefully about who you let into your country, even on a temporary basis because of the possibility for birth tourism.

“That people come here just to have babies on American soil, and that baby gets to be a citizen for life.”

Miller went on to say: “If a person comes here nine months pregnant to go and look around at some things, in a couple of weeks that is the mother of a lifetime American citizen and a direct line into American cash and welfare for the rest of that child’s life.

“There are a lot of things we need to have a hard look at.”

The proposals have come following the rejection by the Supreme Court of an executive order by Trump to end birthright citizenship, with the court rejecting it by 6-3 on June 30.

Stephen Miller spoke about 'birth tourism' (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

They ruled that this would violate the 14th Amendment to the US constitution, which says: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

Vice President JD Vance had also weighed in on the Supreme Court ruling, telling reporters: "I don’t know how anybody can say that if a person who is an illegal alien, or a person for example who’s pregnant and comes to the United States on a vacation, they have a baby and all of a sudden their entire family gets the benefits of American citizenship … I don’t think that’s what the framers of the 14th amendment had in mind.”

Trump has previously cited birth tourism as a reason for wanting to end birthright citizenship in the US.

In the Trump v Barbara case, which saw the order rejected by the Supreme Court, the government's lawyer said that 'no one knows for sure' how big an issue birth tourism is.