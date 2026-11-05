Seven new details emerge in tragic Florida Learjet crash that killed nine
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Seven new details emerge in tragic Florida Learjet crash that killed nine

The plane wreckage, footage of the crash and flight tracking data all provide potential clues

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Topics: Plane, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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