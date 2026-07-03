Two people have died after the car they were travelling in collided with a Tesla electric semi-truck, marking the first fatal collision involving one of the new models.

Married couple Sergio Villanueva III and his wife Jennifer Villanueva, from Nevada, both died in the collision on June 28, and were identified by a GoFundMe set up for their family.

The pair had been in a vintage Volkswagen Beetle, and the collision with the 10-ton Tesla happened at an intersection on US 50 in Dayton, NE at around 7:20 in the morning, local authorities told Forbes.

Nevada Highway Patrol and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the occupants of the Volkswagen died at the scene.

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Police have said that the cause of the crash has not yet been officially determined, but Lyon County Sheriff's Office said in a statement shared on social media that 'preliminary statements obtained at the scene suggest the driver of the semi may have fallen asleep'.

A Tesla Semi-Truck at the 2026 ACT Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Ian Maule / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

State police also confirmed that the driver of the truck, who has not been named, was not injured in the crash.

In the fundraiser, Stefanie Villanueva, the mother of Sergio's son Sergio Villanueva IV, paid tribute to them and appealed for help with covering expenses following the awful loss.

"No child is ever prepared to lose a parent, especially so suddenly," she wrote.

"Sergio is currently attending college in Ohio, and our immediate priority is bringing him home to be with his family during this heartbreaking time."

Sergio Villanueva III and his wife Jennifer died in the collision (GoFundMe)

She went on to say that 'no amount can replace the love, guidance, and memories of a father', but hoped that it could 'relieve some of the financial stress so Sergio can focus on being with his family and honoring his dad's memory'.

Stefanie added: "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your love, support, and compassion during one of the most difficult times our family has ever faced."

Speaking to ABC affiliate KOLO, friend of the family Jennifer Bauer said that they were a 'positive light' and had a 'heart of gold'.

"They would have given the shirt off their backs, and there was nothing they wouldn’t do for anyone," she told the outlet.

The truck has been in development for several years, and has only recently gone into production (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Police confirmed that another passenger vehicle was also hit, and an occupant from that has been flown to hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries, according to the Daily Mail.

Tesla recently took the Tesla Semi-truck into production, with the vehicle being the car manufacturer's effort to expand its offering outside of the consumer market into trucking.

The electric model is capable of hauling around 60,000lbs to a distance of 500 miles on one charge.

UNILAD has approached Tesla and Lyon County Sheriff's Office for comment.