Nearly 50 people die of thirst after truck breaks down in middle of Sahara desert

49 people have tragically died after a large truck transporting them home broke down in the middle of the Sahara Desert.

The region is one of the hottest places on Earth, with summer temperatures typically exceeding 40°C and even reaching as high as 50°C.

The Niger government confirmed a truck carrying 100 passengers broke down and became stranded in a remote stretch of the Sahara Desert, roughly 50 miles from the nearest town of Assamaka.

Officials say the Nigeriens were traveling home from Mali, where they celebrated the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, when the truck broke down near the borders of African nations, Mali, Algeria and Niger.

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"Deprived of water and unable to repair the vehicle despite the efforts of the driver, his apprentice and passengers, travelers found themselves trapped in the heart of a hostile environment where extreme temperatures and lack of supply points make survival extremely difficult," the Niger government said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The tragedy happened in the Sahara Desert (Getty Stock Photo)

Local authorities were altered to the situation after two people who were onboard the truck walked close to 50 miles to Assamaka and informed the government of the situation.

However, when they arrived at the scene in the Sahara Desert, the situation had become a tragedy.

Local government added: "On the spot, the findings were particularly disturbing. Dozens of lifeless bodies were found under the immobile truck and in its surroundings.

"According to the initial evidence collected, the vehicle, which started from the Malian locality of Telhandek, located about 300 kilometers from the Nigerian border, was reportedly lost before breaking down after several days of traveling in the desert."

49 people have died (Facebook/Gouvernorat d'Agadez)

The statement added: "After assessing the situation, the mission members carried out the burial of 49 victims in communal graves set up on site. A particularly delicate and emotionally exhausting task for committed teams, facing the obligation to provide a dignified burial for their compatriots under extremely difficult conditions."

"Beyond the numbers, this tragedy is, above all, the story of dozens of Nigerien families who were waiting for their loved ones to return home for the holiday celebrations."

The statement from Niger's authorities said the awful incident 'underscores the human cost of travel through one of the most hostile environments on Earth'.

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