Exactly how powerful 'mother of all bombs' is as Trump reportedly considering using it against Iran

Donald Trump is reportedly considering new strikes on Iran, which could include dropping the US' largest non-nuclear bomb.

CNN recently reported the president is mulling using the bomb to target Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites, as Americans at home grow increasingly tired of the war.

But how powerful is the 'mother of all bombs'?

Well, the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB) as it's also known is a huge weapon at 30 feet and 21,600lb.

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The BBC reports that it's a GPS-guided munition that is dropped from the cargo doors of an MC-130 transport plane, which detonates shortly before it hits the ground.

A massive blast wave is the effect of such bomb and it's said to stretch in every direction, while the bomb is also said to be designed to damage underground facilities and tunnels.

The 'mother of all bombs' could be used in the Iran war, according to reports (DoD/Getty Images)

It's capable of destroying an area equivalent to nine city blocks, at a reported cost of $16 million.

The Independent reports that its blast radius is a mile wide, with an explosion equivalent to 11 tons of TNT.

However, sources told CNN they believe MOAB is not powerful enough to strike suspected Iranian nuclear sites, which are believed to be deep underground, protected by layers of granite.

Trump has previously stated no decision on military action would be approved until after the midterm elections next month, though sources have spoken to CNN about what the president is currently thinking.

One source claimed Trump has ordered the US military to develop additional strike packages to target Iran and its 'energy infrastructure'.

A possibility remains that of using the 'mother of all bombs', according to the CNN report.

A test explosion of MOAB in Florida in 2003 (USAF via Getty Images)

The US last dropped the military weapon on Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar in 2017, which was the first time they dropped the non-nuclear bomb in combat.

It comes after Trump bizarrely suggested Iran could 'take out' Los Angeles or San Diego.

He said: "Remember, with ​the war, [the rising cost of living is] just artificial, it's a little ⁠bit high, it's a small price to pay.

"It's a small price to pay for ​keeping the world safe, for keeping our country safe. They could take out a city. Let 'em take out Los Angeles, ​let 'em take out San Diego.

"This is a ​very small price to pay, and it's going to be over ‌with ⁠very soon."

California's Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom was quick to lash out at Trump's remarks as he defended the cities within his state.

The governor said: "After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should 'take out' Los Angeles and San Diego. He is deranged and dangerous."

Trump recently suggested Iran could 'take out' Los Angeles or San Diego (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass further claimed the POTUS was 'potentially compromising' the safety of those who live in LA.

She said: "The role of a president is to protect the country, not to actively threaten it and encourage attacks on American lives."

Todd Gloria, the mayor of San Diego, also took a stand to Trump's comments.

"The city is not collateral damage. We are not expendable. And we are never a ‘small price to pay'," he said.

"Keep our city out of your reckless war talk."

Trump later said he'd been misinterpreted, writing on Truth Social: "The Fake and Artificial News is out there trying to say that I’m inviting the enemy to bomb San Diego and Los Angeles when, in actuality, what I was talking about was that a temporary increase in the price of Gasoline is a small price to pay for Iran not having a Nuclear Weapon and, if you want to see a big price, can you imagine what it would be like if they bombed San Diego and/or Los Angeles?

"All I was doing was making a comparison between paying a little more, for a short time, for Gasoline, versus the bombing of our Major Cities."