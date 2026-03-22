Comedian Bill Maher - who has infamously criticised President Donald Trump - has spoken about how he believes the US f***ed up the Iran war.

Israel and the US carried out a coordinated attack on Iran on February 28, with one air strike killing Iran's supreme leader.

The two countries coordinated attacks have largely targeted Iran's missile infrastructure and military sites, as well as key sites linked to Iran's nuclear program.

Iran retaliated and have hit several Gulf countries that are allied with the US, in addition to Israel itself.

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While Maher seems to agree with Trump about the initial strikes on Iran, he has recently listed off some complaints about recent developments, speaking on his show, Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday (March 20).

Maher agreed with Trump about the strikes on Iran (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

"You know where we f**ked up? A few places," he said.

"One, we’re blowing up each other’s oil now. They didn’t foresee the Strait of Hormuz stuff well enough."

Iran responded to US and Israeli attacks by blocking the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a stretch of water located between the UAE and Iran's south coast through which around 20 percent of global oil traffic passes.

Maher also criticised the US for its use of drones, adding: "They should have [known] from the Ukrainian war... Drones are cheap and they can do a lot of damage."

He also said he expected there to be an uprising in Iran, but added 'this is not 1944 in France, where you can have an underground, where you can smuggle in guns.'

"These poor people have been living under this horrible fascist theocracy," he added.

Maher criticised some of Trump's decisions (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Despite the criticisms, Maher does agree with Trump for the initial strikes on Iran.

"I would rather be on the right side and be able to control the outcome of something that I know is gonna happen, regardless," said Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna.

"I have to agree,' Maher said.

Most recently, Trump has issued a 48-hour threat to Iran and has announced his plans for the next stage of the war in the Middle East.

Trump has threatened to destroy Iran’s energy infrastructure if Hormuz isn't fully reopened in the next 48 hours.

Taking to Truth Social on Saturday (March 21), the president said: "If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!"

Khatam Al-Anbiya, the Iranian military’s operational command, said in a statement: "If Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure is violated by the enemy, all energy, information technology and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted."

UNILAD has reached out to the White House for comment.