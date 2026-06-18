Ticketless World Cup fans have been warned about the free but 'dangerous' alternative to watching the tournament millions have already tried, as the US prepare to take on Australia tomorrow (June 19) in Seattle, Washington.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted jointly by the US, Canada, and Mexico, is the largest, most expansive, and most lucrative tournament in sporting history.

But with such an enormous event comes equally enormous security risks, and while President Trump demanded that the games be 'safe, welcoming and memorable' for all, it's not a guarantee.

It's been reported that the US government has spent $625 million on security ahead of the World Cup, but an expert has warned that the real threat facing attendees could be in fan zones more so than stadiums.

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And with many fans complaining that they have been 'priced out' of attending, millions will be watching from fan zones not just in the US, but also around the world.

Millions around the world will be watching the World Cup from fan zones. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

"Sometimes, fan zones are more dangerous than stadiums," Corey Pollard, a lawyer and the managing partner of Corey Pollard Law said, speaking to UNILAD.

He added: "For the most part, stadiums are controlled spaces. There are seats, tickets, gates, cameras, stewards, and capacity limits."

However, 'there aren't many restrictions in fan zones', according to the security expert.

Pollard noted: "Many people are drinking, individuals arrive at different times, some have tickets, some don't, and the crowd goes out into the street, public spaces, pubs, transportation hubs, etc. This means proper planning is a necessity."

And explaining the biggest threat facing those attending, he claimed that 'the crowd's movement puts fans at the greatest risk'.

The security expert warned that fan zones could be become a 'dangerous situation' if not managed properly. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

"When so many elements come together - heat, drink, emotion, and confusion - any event can quickly turn into a dangerous situation."

The US are set to take on Australia tomorrow (June 19) for their second game of the tournament, after beating Paraguay 4-1 during their first match on June 13.

The game will commence at the Lumen Field, currently branded as Seattle Stadium for the duration of the World Cup, and has a 68,000+ capacity.

Throughout the tournament, Pollard warned: "Security staff need to be taught about the plan, how to implement it, and what to do in case of any issues occurring."

How much does it cost to attend the World Cup?

Soccer fans wanting to watch the games in person better have deep pockets. Here’s what accommodation, tickets and food and drink will cost:

Hotel costs

NBC has crunched the numbers on hotels, looking at the average for the five cheapest hotels within 15 miles of the station as of late last month.

Anyone booking a hotel to catch the US’ opening game against Paraguay on June 12 can expect to pay around $710 for a two-night hotel stay in Los Angeles.

Fans wanting to catch their match against Turkey on June 25 will pay a similar price.

To catch their game against Australia in Seattle on June 19, you can expect to pay $660.

Now to get your ticket for the game…

Ticket prices

Tickets for the opening game against Paraguay are still available from around $646, via Seatpick.

To watch the game against Australia or Turkey, tickets are selling from $640.

I bet all that number crunching has made you thirsty…

Food and drink prices at the World Cup

Prices at a warm-up match between England and New Zealand at the Raymond James stadium in Tampa, Florida on Saturday (6 June) might give an indication of what to expect in the World Cup proper, which is bad news for fans.

A large beer was advertised at $18.75, while just a bottle of water was priced at $7.50.

Meanwhile, according to Football Ground Guide, a basic meal and a beer will set you back $32.24 at the Los Angeles, or SoFi, Stadium, where the USA’s first and third games of the group stage will take place.

Meanwhile, the same at Lumen Field, Seattle, where the US will play Australia, will cost $26.88.