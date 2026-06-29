18-year-old woman's sudden obsession with Despicable Me was secret sign of rare brain disease
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18-year-old woman's sudden obsession with Despicable Me was secret sign of rare brain disease

Elise Seymour had very unexpected symptoms in the lead up to her diagnosis

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: UK News, Health, Film and TV, Disney, Music

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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