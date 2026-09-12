Lindsay Clancy's co-worker recalls haunting reaction she had when working with alleged killer
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Lindsay Clancy's co-worker recalls haunting reaction she had when working with alleged killer

Margaret Hamp was a labor and delivery nurse with Lindsay Clancy in Massachusetts

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Lindsay Clancy, Crime, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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