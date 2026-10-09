Nathan Gallagher's ex issues update on life as the Below Deck star is still at large

With former Below Deck Mediterranean star Nathan Gallagher still on the run from the cops, his ex Gael Cameron has provided everyone with an update on her life following their split.

New South Wales Police are attempting to locate the Irishman following a domestic violence charge - which he was later convicted of - and the force believe the 28-year-old fled Australia and is currently offshore after missing his scheduled court date on September 1.

Following Gallagher's arrest and conviction, his ex Gael Cameron has since opened up about her trauma and independence.

“I lost myself, I lost my spark. I didn’t handle it. My best friend did. She sat with me, let me talk about it,” she wrote over a video uploaded to her Instagram.

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While in another post Cameron, who shares a son with Gallagher, delved further into her trauma.

"And there goes the close of another season of Med... and another chapter of life," she told fans.

Nathan Gallagher, who shares a son with former 'Below Deck Mediterranean' co-star Gael Cameron, is on the run from the police (Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images)

"You didn’t get to see much of my time in Croatia. It wasn’t the easiest chapter of my life, and there’s still so much left to be said about that time. But I’d love to share a bit of the good you guys didn’t get to see.

"I moved away with a new baby and still living in survival mode. But honestly? I think I did okay. I got to explore one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been while figuring out my new life as a mother, and I got to share my love for the unfamiliar with my new little best friend."

Cameron continued: "For almost three of the six weeks we were there, my bestfriend flew over to be with us. With an extra set of hands and a bit of care I stopped just surviving and moments there I got to feel like myself again.

"I just wish I had more photos with this incredible cast. And huge props to everyone, cast and crew, in front of the camera and behind it. I get to see how hard you all work and how much heart and soul goes into what you do.

Cameron has just finished shooting another season with 'Below Deck Mediterranean' (Instagram/@gaellcameron)

"Leaving my support system at home wasn’t the plan, but I’m so grateful for the experience. Croatia showed me the strength I have as a mother and as a woman: no matter how challenging the circumstances, I will survive.

"And not only that, I’ll always find the pockets of joy, cause life is a beautiful thing and there is always light as long as you keep looking for it xx."

Cameron previously sought an Apprehended Violence Application against Gallagher which resulted in a two-year court order being granted in New South Wales.

Meanwhile, Bravo also confirmed it is cutting ties with Gallagher following his conviction, with a spokesperson for the network confirming it 'does not plan on working with Nathan in the future'.

(Bravo)

Officers described him as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, with a medium build and fair complexion.

Cops informed the public that is known to frequent the Ermington and Melrose Park areas and warned them against approaching him if spotted.

Gallagher was originally arrested in Sydney on December 27, 2025, and was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally choking a person without consent, and common assault.

Judge Janine Lacy proceeded with the hearing despite his absence last month, and issued an official arrest warrant while declaring: "I find the offenses proven."