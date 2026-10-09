Nathan Gallagher's ex issues update on life as the Below Deck star is still at large
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Nathan Gallagher's ex issues update on life as the Below Deck star is still at large

Nathan Gallagher, who shares a son with former co-star Gael Cameron, is on the run from the police following a domestic violence conviction

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Bravo

Topics: Crime, Entertainment, Australia, Film and TV

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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