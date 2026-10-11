Just Go with It star Brooklyn Decker walked away from modeling at career peak and made millions elsewhere
Home>Film & TV>Netflix

Just Go with It star Brooklyn Decker walked away from modeling at career peak and made millions elsewhere

There was one thing about modeling that made Decker want to branch out

Harrison Brocklehurst

Harrison Brocklehurst

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity, Money

Harrison Brocklehurst
Harrison Brocklehurst

Choose your content: