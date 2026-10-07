Raven-Symoné reveals why she regrets having a breast reduction at age 15

Raven-Symoné has refleced on having a major cosmetic procedure done as a teenager.

Raven's acting career started on The Cosby Show and she went on to become a Disney Channel icon with her own TV show, That's So Raven, which ran for 100 episodes between 2003 to 2007.

Raven was around 17 years old when she first starred on the show and two years prior to making her debut as Raven Baxter, she had breast reduction surgery.

The actor, now 40, has recently reflected on having the surgery at such a young age and voiced her regrets because she was 'too young'.

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"I should have done it after puberty," she told Allure in a new interview. "I mean, they still look good, but it was hastily done. I wish I was stronger to say no."

Raven-Symoné has opened up about having cosmetic surgery at 15 (Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images)

She went on to say that she's never had an issue with her larger breasts and quipped that big boobs can 'get you anywhere'.

"These triples Ds were popping," Raven said.

As to why she did it, apparently she felt pressured from those around her – including her own father. She told PEOPLE back in 2024: "I went from a triple D all the way down to a B. Someone said I needed to do it in order to get a show."

Raven went on to say that her dad 'suggested strongly' she had the surgery. As well as a breast reduction she had lipo in the hopes that people would 'stop calling me fat'.

In her new interview with Allure, The Cheetah Girls star also explained that it was fittings early on in her career that sparked some of her insecurities.

The actress pictured at the 26th NAACP Image Awards in 1994 (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

"At a young age, I had to go into something that was called a fitting," she recalled. "By the age of nine, I knew that I couldn’t have bagels and cream cheese in the morning because my outfit would show how big my tummy was."

In hindsight, Raven understands that it was her 'duty' to show a 'thicker person' on TV.

When asked what she'd tell her younger self, the 40-year-old said: "You’ll take the brunt of what it looks like to be a thicker person in the industry.

"Other people will come and make it super popular, and you’ll have to just hold the trauma from that time for others. That’s your duty in this time period right now."

Raven played Raven Baxter on her Disney Channel show (Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

It's clear that Raven likes to be honest, so much so she recently admitted that she wears diapers... But it's not for toilet purposes. Instead, she wears them during her menstrual cycle because she doesn't like using sanitary towels or tampons.

"I’m just able to wear a diaper throughout the day with a little baby T-shirt and a binky in my mouth and run around the house," she told her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday on the podcast.

"Shout out Rugrats. I’m thriving."