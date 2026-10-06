M*A*S*H star Alan Alda reveals the unusual sleep habit that led to his Parkinson's diagnosis
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M*A*S*H star Alan Alda reveals the unusual sleep habit that led to his Parkinson's diagnosis

Alan Alda was first diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2015 and then prosopagnosia

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Topics: Celebrity, Health

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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