Kelly Clarkson has doubled down on her public condemnation of a Brooklyn store accusing the owner of not only being 'rude' but also 'a liar'.

Of all the news you expected to surface this week, Kelly Clarkson getting into a dispute with a store owner in Brooklyn, New York, probably wasn't of them.

If you've been fortunate enough to not venture onto X any time recently, you may not be aware that the singer and chat show host took to the social media platform to call out a store named Art of Play.

Clarkson claimed she'd popped into the neighborhood store thinking it looked 'rad' wearing casual, everyday clothing, only to go through an experience parallel to that of Julia Roberts' character in the legendary Pretty Woman when she's dismissed by a Beverly Hills shop assistant.

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The shop then hit back, stating in a post to Facebook the item Clarkson allegedly inquired about purchasing - a 'one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton named Molly' - wasn't actually for sale, noting everyone who comes into the store is 'equally welcome' whether they intend to buy something or not and reflecting on the 'surreal experience' of facing such backlash online.

Oh, and not without ending its statement by thanking supporters and quoting none other than Clarkson herself.

But now Clarkson has taken to her keyboard yet again to accuse the shop of not only being 'rude' but also 'a liar'.

Kelly Clarkson spoke out about the shop on X (Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)

Clarkson's latest X post against the Brooklyn store accusing them of 'lying'

Clarkson took to her X account on October 12 sharing a picture of two screenshots.

One shows an image allegedly of a price tag on the 'singing bird,' alongside the caption: "Molly's not for sale yet has a $15,000 price tag. Kelly Clarkson you will always be a real one."

Another screenshot is of text noting Art of Play's response that the bird was not for sale.

Clarkson replied: "Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with [thumbs up] so the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone 'yes, it’s for sale but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.' That all never happened and now it’s not for sale. Okay, cool. So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it [tick]."

And the singer wasn't done there either, Clarkson arguing she 'obviously' supports small businesses given she was 'literally at a small business trying to purchase things'.

"I love small businesses and know they are important and I always support them, but you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business," she added.

Her post resolved: "It’s not that hard to be kind. I never blast people but you my friend were an exception. Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren’t."

UNILAD has contacted Art of Play for comment.

It follows Art of Play defending itself in a post to Facebook.

Art of Play has rebutted Clarkson's claims, denying the item was even for sale (Google Maps)

Art of Play's full statement that the automated bird was 'not for sale' and that everyone is 'equally welcome' to its store

In a post to Facebook on October 11, Art of Play shared: "Yesterday, Kelly Clarkson visited us in Brooklyn and inquired about buying 'Molly,' a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton who plays an important role in the magic shows we host here. Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale. However, the negative experience Kelly described on twitter would resonate with anyone who has ever felt judged in a shop.

"At Art of Play whether someone comes in to make a purchase or simply look around for a while, they are equally welcome. We greet everyone who walks in the door with the invitation to 'pick things up and play.' And they do, many stay for hours enjoying our puzzles, games and toys.

"Imagine our surprise when our small local business was suddenly attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store. It’s been a surreal experience to be the focus of such widespread outrage after just one mention by a celebrity.

"Thanks to all our friends for their support and welcome to all the curious folks who have discovered us amidst the drama. We’re going to keep our heads down and hopefully, we can clear things up with Kelly someday. As a talented popular singer once said “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger."