Brooklyn shop puts $15m price tag on animatronic bird after Kelly Clarkson 'Pretty Woman' row
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Brooklyn shop puts $15m price tag on animatronic bird after Kelly Clarkson 'Pretty Woman' row

The shop at the center of Kelly Clarkson's 'Pretty Woman' drama also claims fans doxed neighbors and put staff in danger over the $15m bird

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Topics: Kelly Clarkson, Celebrity, New York

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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